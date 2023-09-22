It was recently reported that WWE SmackDown would leave Fox and return to the USA Network with a new five-year deal. This revelation meant SmackDown would return to cable starting in October 2024 and reportedly earn the company $1.4 billion. Less than a week after the company began laying off its employees following the new merger with UFC into TKO Group Holdings, former champions and longtime talent with the company have been laid off.

On Thursday, the pro wrestling company revealed which stars would no longer be on their roster. While some wrestler – like Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Aliyah, Emma and more, announced their split on social media, the departure of others – like Dolph Ziggler, AJ’ Top Dolla’ Francis and others, were confirmed by various outlets. Read on to know who else won’t associated with the Stamford-based promotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a Fightful report, Dolph Ziggler – who held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title and was also a multiple-time Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion, was released by WWE. Ziggler’s last match took place May 29 on WWE Raw against JD McDonagh.

Shelton Benjamin, a former Hurt Business member, took to X and announced WWE released him. He wrote, “I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter.” Benjamin had two lengthy stints with WWE — from 2000 until 2010 and again from 2017 until now and was also a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a former United States Champion.

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023

Mustafa Ali was among the first to announce he was no longer a member of the WWE roster on X. He posted, “I am longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel.” Ali added in the following tweet, “No longer*. Sorry for the confusion.” Mustafa announced this while in the midst of a WWE NXT North American Championship feud with Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. The wrestler – who debuted with WWE in 2016, wrestled on Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live and NXT.

I am longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 21, 2023

Emma and her husband, Riddick Moss, confirmed on social media that they have been released from WWE. Emma – who had previously been celebrating the news of the WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, next year, wrote on X, “Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE.”

Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023

Riddick Moss posted, “Well I did it – I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up.”

Well I did it – I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up. — Mike Rallis (@RiddickMoss) September 21, 2023

Rick Boogs has also been let go from WWE. The wrestler – born Eric Bugenhagen, made his debut in 2017 on the NXT brand and last wrestled for WWE at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, where he competed in the Slim Jim Battle Royale.

Aliyah also took to social media to reveal she was no longer part of WWE. She was signed with the company in 2015 and spent nearly six years in NXT before being drafted to SmackDown in 2021. Aliyah last wrestled on the September 12, 2022, episode of WWE Raw.

Others let go from the wrestling company reportedly also include Elias, Top Dolla, Mace, Mansoor, Dana Brooke, Quincy Elliot, Bryson Montana, Dabba-Kato, Shanky, Yulisa Leon and others.

Whose letting go from WWE has been the most shocking? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Roman Reigns Car Collection: The WWE Champion Has Over $500K Worth In Luxury Cars, From A $140K Range Rover Autobiography To A $25K Nissan – The Range Is Impressive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News