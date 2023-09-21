While MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) successfully retained his AEW World Championship title, his biggest supporter, Adam Cole, was reportedly hospitalised. During the recent AEW Dynamite main event – the AEW Grand Slam, Cole was injured moments before Maxwell won against Samoa Joe.

Read on to know all that happened to Adam and watch the clip of him sustaining the injury.

As per a recent Fightful report and the news shared by its reporter Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, it seems the AEW star Adam Cole injured himself during the recent AEW Dynamite main event. As per the report, the wrestler has been taken to the hospital as a result of a fall. The report states Cole finished the AEW segment and was reportedly hospitalised. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious.

Reportedly, Adam Cole sustained the injury when he ran out to root for Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at ringside. Maxwell successfully retained his AEW World Championship title after chocking Samoa Joe with a chain that Cole threw. However, it seems like when Cole jumped off the ramp, he twisted his ankle or leg, as he was clearly limping after that in order to keep the weight and pressure of the injured foot.

A couple of hours ago, Sean Ross Sapp took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted the news. The Fightful.com wrestling reporter wrote, “AEW sources claim Adam Cole is at the hospital for an injury sustained at the end of AEW Dynamite. It appeared to happen when he jumped to the ringside area. He was seen limping after.”

AEW sources claim Adam Cole is at the hospital for an injury sustained at the end of AEW Dynamite. It appeared to happen when he jumped to the ringside area. He was seen limping after. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 21, 2023

In a video from the AEW Dynamite event shared to X by Niko Exxtra, we can see Cole jumping off the stage to the floor and landing on his feet. However, when he picks himself up, he is seen favouring his left leg and grabbing the ring post to stay upright and move to a position to cheer on MJF. Check out the video captioned, “Did Adam Cole injure himself running? What’s weird night of injuries” here:

Did Adam Cole injure himself running? What’s weird night of injuries pic.twitter.com/PbCpUszhJV — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) September 21, 2023

We hope Adam Cole has a speedy recovery.

