Roman Reigns – known to the world as Leati Joseph ‘Joe’ Anoaʻi before beginning his wrestling career- is currently one of the world’s top and most well-known professional wrestlers. The 38-year-old wrestler – who is the current and longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion (in his second reign), has earned millions from his different fights as well as acting gigs and endorsements and amassed a net worth of around $20 million.

The wrestler has invested this money earned through his sweat and blood into purchasing several expensive things, including some super expensive and super powerful cars.

Want to know which sweet rides the WWE wrestler owns? Then, scroll below and take a look at Roman Reigns’ impressive car collection.

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

Let’s start with the most expensive wheels in Roman Reigns’ garage. As per a Sports Keeda report, the current and longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion owns the classic Autobiography. This four-wheeler, which costs a staggering $140,000, is equipped with a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and can generate 510 hp and 460 lb. ft of torque. This luxe car is pretty fast, can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and has a 155-mph top speed.

Mercedes Benz GLS Class

Roman Reigns reportedly owns a powerful Mercedes Benz GLS Class. According to The Sports Rush, the car which runs with a 2.9-litre Twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, generating 382 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The luxurious fast car can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds with a top speed of 59 mph and reportedly costs $99,000.

Cadillac Escalade 2021

As per the above-mentioned site, Roman Reigns owns a 2021 Cadillac Escalade model fueled by a 6.2-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor. The monster vehicle has a top speed of 112 mph and can generate 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of force. The vehicle – which needs just 6.7 seconds to go from 0 to 60mph, can cost approximately $88,000.

Mercedes-Benz V Class

The wrestler – formerly known by the ring name ‘Leakee,’ is also the proud owner of a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged four-chamber motor Mercedes Benz V Class. The MUV can generate 163 hp and 280 lb-ft of force and can go from 0-60 mph in 12.1 seconds. While it’s not the fastest car on the list, it can still reach the speed of 117 mph and cost around $65,000.

Nissan Rogue

Another fast car in Roman Reigns’ garage is the Nissan Rogue. This vehicle – which comes with a decent price tag of $25,490, offers a mileage of 32.46 mph and can reach up to 140.43 mph. Talking about speed (as per Essentially Sports), the car is capable of going from 0-100 mph in 8 seconds.

Chevrolet Equinox 2021

Not as expensive as the other in this list, the WWE wrestler also owns a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox. These wheels are fitted with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline four-chamber motor that produces 175 hp with 203 lb-ft at 2,000-4,000 rpm. Complete with a 6-speed adjustable program, it can reach 126mph in just 9.6 seconds and costs around $24,795.

Besides the above mentioned six cars, Roman Reigns’ unique car collection of SUVs and MUVs includes a few more wheels and is reportedly worth over a half million dollars.

