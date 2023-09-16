Kanye West is one of the biggest artistes on the planet and with his net worth going more than $500 million in 2023, the acclaimed rapper has a lot of money to shell out on the things he loves. While Kanye splurges big time on real estate and producing his songs, he also loves to spend his hard-earned money on gorgeous cars. It is, of course, not a surprise that he has multiple cars parked in his garage, which includes Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Maybach and a few others. Scroll down to check the full car collection of Kanye West.

Kanye West loves cars so much that he even raps about it. In one of the songs, he raps, “But while y’all washing, watch him / He gone make it to a Benz out of that Datson.” In another he spits, “They ain’t see me cause I pulled up in my other Benz / Last week I was in my other, other Benz.” In one song, Kanye raps, “Lamborghini, mercy, your chick she’s so thirsty / I’m in that two-seat Lambo with your girl, she’s tryna jerk me.”

Advertisement

1. Aston martin DBS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASTON MARTIN DBS SUPERLEGGERA (@dbs_superleggerra)

Advertisement

Kanye West loves an Aston Martin like we do. The rapper has one Aston martin DBS parked in his massive garage, as per 21 Motoring. The gorgeous four-wheel comes stacked with a 5.2-L V12 engine giving him a power of 715 BHP and 900 NM of peak torque. The stunning car goes up to the top speed of 211 MPH. In 2023, the car is valued at a whopping $349,800.

2. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren 722 club (@mercedes.slr_mclaren)

Who doesn’t love a Mercedes and it becomes all the way more special if it is a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. In 2023, the car is priced between $58,489 and $748,453. But Kanye does not really care about money, does he? This one comes with a 5.4-L Supercharged V8 engine which delivers 617 HP and 780 NM of peak torque. Also, this one is a 5-speed automatic transmission.

3. Lamborghini Urus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamborghini Urus (@lamborghini_uruss)

Kanye West has a thing for Lamborghini cars as he has been driving them ever since he made it big. Kanye has been spotted in a Lamborghini Urus on numerous occasions. We must tell you that it is one of the fastest SUVs on the planet. Urus in 2023 starts at a cost of a cool $233,995 and makes the car lovers go gaga with its 640 HP and 190 MPH of top speed

4. Bugatti Veyron 16.4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUGATTI (@bugatti_company)

Another car which Kanye West has been driving for long is Bugatti Veyron 16.4. For the unversed, this Italian beauty might be small in size but it is one of the fastest car ever to hit the roads. Kanye surely loves to take it for a spin. One has to shell out a massive $1.9 million in 2023 if they want to get behind the wheels to enjoy its W16 engine which burns out a whopping 1000 horses.

5. Lamborghini Gallardo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Automotive Escape | Cars (@automotive_escape)

Lamborghini Gallardo seems to be the favourite of Kanye West as the rapper has been spotted driving around the city on multiple occasions. In 2023, one has to shell out more than $209,500 to enjoy a true supercar experience. Kanye is a proud owner of one and he clearly is in awe of its powerful V10 engine which delivers 540 HP and 540 NM of torque.

6. Porsche 911 Carrera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche 911 Carrera (@911.carreras)

Porsche 911 Carrera might not be the fastest but its 3.0-L 6-cylinder engine makes it all worth. Kanye West loves Porsche 911 Carrera as it small, it goes extremely quick on the highways with its 443 BHP and 530 NM of peak torque. In 2023, one has to shell out more than $107,550 to get this beauty parked in their garage. Oh, and it goes up to a top speed of 308 km/h.

7. Lamborghini Aventador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamborghini Aventador Official (@lamborghiniaventadorr)

Kanye West’s love for Lamborghinis just does not end as apart from Urus and Gallardo, the Grammy-winning rapper also got his hands on a Lamborghini Aventador. He has been earlier spotted spinning this Italian beauty with his former wife Kim Kardashian. Its V12 engine acts a perfect show-off and 730 HP and 690 NM of peak torque makes you disappear on roads in just 2.7 seconds. In 2023, one has to spend a hefty more than $789,809

8. Porsche Panamera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panamera Official (@porsche_panamera_official)

Kanye West got another Porsche for himself but this time a Panamera. In 2023, the basic edition is priced at $92,400. Porsche Panamera comes with a range of options. One has a 345 hp turbocharged V6 up to and it goes up to a 473 hp twin-turbo V8. Kanye was once spotted driving this beauty in Paris.

9. Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz (@mercedesbenz)

Kanye West will probably get his hands on anything which is rare and iconic and Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss perfectly fits the bill. The modern-classic super car makes the car lovers go mad with a supercharged 5.5-liter V8 which produces 641 BHP. There is no fixed price on this one as it is more of a collectible and therefore, it can go up to millions.

10. Maybach 57

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BaHaCollection 🇨🇭 (@abbott_of_farnham)

One can never go wrong with a Maybach 57. Kanye West is a proud owner of the beast but mind you it is a customized one. Fun fact: Kanye’s Maybach 57 was even featured in the music video of Otis where he joined hands with Jay Z. Kanye got this one in 2004 and if we really wonder if he is still driving this one. In 2023, it costs $194,550.

11. Dartz Prombron Red Diamond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DARTZ (@dartzofficial)

Prombron Red Diamond by Dartz easily stands out from the crowd. Kanye West loves to pull a crowd and hence it acts a perfect car to keep one in the garage. It’s cost goes for more than a million dollars- approximately $1.5 million. The gigantic armored vehicle comes stacked with a big solid gold hammer along with a sickle emblem which is placed on the monstrous front grill. The Russian built tank-truck is powered by a V8 engine and it can hit a top speed of 160 km/h.

12. Maserati GranCabrio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maserati (@maserati)

How could Kanye West not get a Maserati for himself. It is like an essential for the rich. The gorgeous car in 2023 is priced at $355,000 and delivers a power of 460 BHP with 520 NM. It goes up to a top speed of 285 km/h and looks absolutely stunning when parked in a street or in a garage.

13. Sherp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHERP (@sherp.utv)

Sherp is an all-terrain utility vehicle that has Kanye West’s heart. He loves Sherp so much so that he got himself a total of 8. Sherp weight 4,300 kilograms, with a load capacity of 3,400 kilograms and has top speed of just 30 kilometers per hour. Kanye West keeps his fleet of Sherp at his ranch in Wyoming.

What do you think about Kanye West’s massive car collection? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Alexandra Daddario Boasted Her Busty Cleav*ge In A Sheer Monokini While Giving A Sneak Peek Of Her Side-B**b, Alexa Play ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News