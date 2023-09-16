In today’s times, a film’s CGI and VFX need to be impressive if a film wants to click with the audience. Unfortunately, DCEU’s 2023 outing, The Flash – starring Ezra Miller in the titular role, underperformed in this department. The film received backlash – especially for its subpar and lacklustre CGI featuring multiverse cameos from characters from other DC films, and left fans disappointed.

Now, VFX experts from the YouTube channel Corridor Crew have analysed the film. From its visual effects to the utilisation of 3D models, scroll below to watch them pinpoint flaws in the film.

In the video, the VFX artists comment on many things but pay special attention to The Flash’s Superman cameos, including Henry Cavill’s Superman in the Chronobowl, as well as Nicolas Cage and Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel versions from The Flash’s extended multiverse. While talking about Henry Cavill’s appearance in the Chronobowl, we hear Corridor Crew’s Jordan say, “This is where it crosses the line, man,” to which Sam simply replied, “Polar Express Superman.”

Further discussing this scene in The Flash, Jordan says, “We know Henry Cavill. We know what he looks like … The rest of [Henry Cavill’s] body seems fine, but then his eyes have no life.” Sam adds, “If Henry Cavill was there, he’d probably be making, like, a face… Human expression, that’s the term.”

The other cameo scenes the VFX experts analyse in detail are the Nicolas Cage and Christopher Reeve cameos. Commenting on it, we hear Sam say, “Honestly, I think they’re working against themselves a bit with the cinematography. Because when you see the first Nic Cage (shot), it’s like, ‘OK, cool, that looks like Nic Cage.’ But then the camera orbits around them, and you get the full view, and you’re like, ‘Oh, wait, this is a 3D model.’”

He continues, “If they would have left it at (the first shot of Nic Cage), it almost works… The shot with his eyes glowing looks perfect. I’m down; I’m sold. And then… uh oh. Got the uncanny eyes… Same thing with the Christopher Reeve thing, too. It looks great at first, then it starts spinning around them…” Check out the video of Corridor Crew analysing The Flash’s visual effects and pinpointing its flaws here:

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the superhero film starred Ezra as the titular character, aka Barry Allen, as well as Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Michael Keaton (Batman), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Ron Livingston (Henry Allen). It also starred George Clooney and Ben Affleck as varients of Bruce Wayne.

What were your thoughts on the CGI and VFXs of The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as the titular character? Let us know in the comments.

