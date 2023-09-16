Cara Delevingne is known for raising quite a few eyebrows with her straightforward answers when it comes to someone criticizing her. The same happened way back in 2015 when she did not get good reviews for her movie ‘Paper Towns’. Many took a dig at Cara’s acting and also questioned her commitment towards the craft. However, Cara gave it back like a boss instead of being quite like many other actors. Scroll down to know the details.

Cara is a popular British supermodel who also actively works in movies. She is best known for her work in ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘Life in a Year’, ‘Kids in Love’, and ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’, among others.

Speaking of Cara Delevingne addressing the criticism that followed after ‘Paper Towns’, according to The Hollywood Reporter, fans of the book called the makers out for roping in Cara to play a girl that has been described as “curvy” in the novel. They also pointed out how Cara had a very few acting credits at the time. Reacting to this, the supermodel stated, “If anyone just thought I was trying to pad my resume, they can suck my b**bs.” She then spoke about how she could not get over the rejection in Tim Burton’s 2010 Alice in Wonderland. She lost the lead role to Mia Wasikowska.

“I didn’t get over that for, like, three years,” said the ‘Suicide Squad‘ actress adding, “Everyone tried to typecast [me] as the dumb blond model or the girl who gets killed.”

Cara further stated, “I take what roles I do very seriously. I always want to portray a strong female. Acting roles for women are usually less strong and, like, bleeding hearts.”

Cara Delevingne once also shared how she always wanted to act and she only got into modelling to pay for her drama school and travel. Cara stated in a different interaction about movies, “With films, it’s planned so far in advance. Knowing what I’m doing in March next year is way more advanced than I thought I’d be planning things.”

She concluded, “I don’t like to plan things. I like to be spontaneous.”

