A couple of days ago, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. The much-loved power couple celebrated this milestone by jetting off to Tokyo for a romantic, love-filled vacay, and now we’ve gotten a glimpse into it. Scroll below to check out how s*xy some of them are and why we think it’s near impossible for the ‘Stay’ singer to keep his eyes and hands off his wife.

A few hours ago, the model took to social media and shared a series of selfies (some solo and others with hubby-dearest), showing the world the fun they were having in the Japanese capital city. From lacey slips to animal print bikinis, Hailey rocked several looks and turned up the heat in every one of them. Check them out!

A few hours ago, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her and Justin Bieber’s romantic Tokyo getaway with her 50.6 million following. Simply shared with a series of emojis, the post sees the 26-year-old model looking radiant and flaunting several ensembles, including a s*xy white lace dress, a skimpy bikini, an all-black ensemble featuring a tiny black crop top and miniskirt, and lots more.

While she slayed in them all, the two looks of Hailey Bieber that caught our attention were the ones of her posing seductively in a white lace dress (Pic 1) and flaunting her assets in a leopard print bikini (pic 4). Scroll down to check out the looks!

In the first look we love, the supermodel can be seen enjoying the outdoors as she sits on some manicured grass and basks in the sunlight. To make the look hot and s*xy, she slipped into a spaghetti strap satin white dress featuring sheet lace work around the neck and hem. The extremely short dress – with a curvy slit, has the model flaunting her a*s cheeks. She completed the look with black boots, her signature ‘B’ pendant chain, a luscious pink lip stain, blush, and we bet a good amount of sunscreen.

Talking about the bikini look, Hailey Bieber can be seen taking a selfie from a higher angle and showing off her cleav*ge in the itsy-bitsy animal print set. While the tiny triangle top covers only the bare minimum, the tiny tie-up bottoms once again has her flaunting her butt. She styled this look with the same sparkly ‘B’ pendant, her hair neatly in a bun and minimal makeup to give a natural, no-makeup look.

Check out Hailey Bieber’s selfie-filled photo dump from her and Justin Bieber’s fifth wedding anniversary celebration in Tokyo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

