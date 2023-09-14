Justin Bieber has been a prominent figure in showbiz for over two decades now – and with great popularity come great controversies. Justin was a ‘Baby’ when he began but look at him now. From an on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez to an alleged rocky marriage with Hailey Bieber, JB has somehow remained a topic of discussion for negative reasons. But did you know this one time the ‘Peaches’ singer landed in hot waters for allegedly inappropriately touching Ariana Grande? Scroll through to know what happened!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were one couple we all thought would be the end game. Every 90s baby knows they were the ‘It’ power couple who cued major relationship goals. However, things went south between the two and they parted ways for good. Cut to the present, JB is now married to Hailey, but every now and then, we come across rumours stating their marriage is a sham. As weightless as they may sound, these floating rumours keep the ‘10000 hours’ singer in negative limelight.

But neither Selena nor Hailey, this one time, Justin courted controversy because of Ariana Grande. While scrolling past Instagram, we came across a throwback video of Justin performing with Ariana on stage while also trynna get intimate with her. The incident dates back to 2015 when Justin joined Ariana for her LA concert and was seen getting all touchy with her throwing his arms around her, while Ari was not having it. She was seemingly irritated and at one point was seen quickly disentangling.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina (@aria.___)

The video has attracted reactions from netizens who are unanimously saying Justin is the real problem while fans keep pitting Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez against each other.

“He has been the problem since the beginning,” one user wrote.

“This man is touchy with everyone other than his wife,” mentioned another user.

“He’s a walking red flag since day 1, how can you touch a woman like that without her consent, she seemed uncomfortable,” pointed a netizen.

“Maturity is realising that the only problem was Justin himself,” asserted a person.

Well, many would like to debate the red flag part, but no one can deny Justin Bieber did make Ariana Grande feel uncomfortable here. What are your thoughts?

