Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seemingly always in the headlines owing to their public appearances. The couple’s way of displaying their affection is something that their fans highly discuss. Recently, the duo was also rumoured to be pregnant, but now it is hard to confirm the same due to Hailey’s latest outfits. As the couple recently stepped out in West Hollywood in twinning outfits, a body language expert has decoded how Justin is looking “glum,” but Hailey is “grown up” and many rumours about them might be the reason behind it.

Before tying the knot with Hailey in 2018, JB was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez. When they finally broke up in 2018, JB and Hailey tied the knot in a private ceremony and since then have been giving away major couple goals.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber put on baggy jeans, white tops and jackets for their latest date at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. The duo was spotted walking closely on the streets, while being in love, but body language experts think otherwise. As per the latest report by Mirror UK, expert Judi James analysed the Yummy singer’s expressions and body language and said his “body language here does look a little boy-sulk glum as he walks slightly ahead of his wife with both his hands pushed into his pockets.”

She further mentioned that Justin’s hands in his pockets can signal his “desire to hide” and added, “especially when they are pushed this far into the pockets of jeans that are already low-slung.” On the other hand, Judi found Hailey Bieber a lot more “grown-up and elegant” and continued, “her hand lightly placed around Justin’s bicep with the fingers straightened and nails on full display like talons and just the tops of the fingers of her other hand pushed into her jeans pocket.”

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted arriving for dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California. pic.twitter.com/Ql4gyCKyAL — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 6, 2023

Further decoding the couple’s chemistry, the expert said that they still have the “cute couple” factor as they wore twin outfits, but Justin Bieber’s long face got her thinking more. Hinting at the ongoing rumours about the couple and their never-ending online drama with Selena Gomez, she compared the Grammy singer to Prince Harry’s attendance at Beyonce’s concert. She said, “He could be getting tired of [recent speculation about them] or there might also be residue emotions over the way that he, like Prince Harry, did look a little like a ‘plus one’ at times at the Beyoncé concert.

The expert added that couple’s outgoing might also hint that they are “becoming the newest power couple on the block” as the 26-year-old model is taking up over the business affairs of her husband and the 29-year-old is now “happy to confine his body language poses to that of ‘A-list pop star.’”

Well, what are your views on the couple’s body language from their latest outing? Let us know in the comments.

