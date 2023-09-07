Emily Ratajkowski is a huge name in the modelling industry, and the beauty never shies away from expressing her views on social and political issues. She’s often seen participating in LGBTQ parades and advocating for women’s rights. In her recent TikTok video, Emily subtly spoke in favour of Sophie Turner while supporting her decision to divorce with husband Joe Jonas. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, both Sophie and Joe took to their Instagram handle and shared a note announcing their divorce, and fans are having difficulty processing the news. The ex-couple shares two daughters, and the singer has asked for joint custody for both the parents.

Now, talking about Emily Ratajkowski’s latest TikTok video, the model said, “So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better. There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be. And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you. So for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it’s good. Congratulations.”

The Victoria’s Secret model didn’t mention Sophie Turner’s name though in her TikTok video and added, “Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30.”

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard and the couple divorced each other after 4 years of being together and the model was recently linked with Harry Styles and Brad Pitt.

What are your thoughts on Emily subtly speaking in favour of Sophie Turner amid her divorce from her husband, Joe Jonas? Tell us in the space below.

