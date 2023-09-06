Hollywood A-listers George Clooney and Brad Pitt might be the best of friends today but that was not the case in the ‘90s. The two, when starting out were ambitious and wanted to bag the best of roles. While Clooney shot to fame with his medical series ER, Pitt went big with Ridley Scott’s 1991 Thelma & Louise. Now, interestingly Clooney had eyes for the same movie and he even auditioned for it five times and yet it was Pitt who ultimately scooped the role. This led to a lot of differences between the two. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

The differences between George Clooney and Brad Pitt were also noticed when the latter was not invited to his wedding in 2014 as Clooney’s wife Amal Clooney apparently hated Angelina Jolie at the time.

Coming back to Thelma & Louise, as per the website The Things, actress Geena Davis played a big role when it came to picking between George Clooney and Brad Pitt for the 1991 hit. Years later when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show, she revealed how she once got to interact with Clooney on a long flight right after the premier of Thelma & Louise revealing, “This gentleman was very friendly and great,” adding, “And finally, he said, ‘You know, I hate Brad Pitt.’ I said, ‘No, you don’t- he’s, like, a really good friend of yours.’ He said, ‘No, I hate him because he got the part.’”

Geena Davis also recalled how apart from George Clooney and Brad Pitt, actors namely Alan Grant Show and Mark Ruffalo also auditioned for the coveted role. “Each of them were very handsome,” said Davis.

She added, “They all had brown hair and were very talented. I didn’t care who it was going to be. Then the fourth one comes in, and it’s Brad Pitt. He’s so charismatic and so incredibly talented that I was screwing up his audition.”

However, over time, Clooney and Pitt became very close pals as they also made headlines for playing several pranks on each other. The two also appeared together in Ocean’s Eleven franchise and the 2008 comedy Burn After Reading.

