Timothee Chalamet made his Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut in 2020 and got a thumbs-up from his fan army after he decided to impersonate British crooner Harry Styles. Being the perfectionist Timothee is, he not only aced his dressing style but also impressed the audience with a perfect accent. The skit turned out to be absolutely hilarious and got an amazing response from the Internet. Scroll down to know what really went down.

Timothee Chalamet, on the personal front, has been making news ever since he and Kylie Jenner made their relationship official after they went for a steamy kiss at Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles. According to a few sources, the two were spotted holding hands and getting all cozy throughout the night.

Speaking of Timothee Chalamet impersonating Harry Styles on SNL, according to Pop Sugar, the actor was seen in a segment called Dionne Warwick Talk Show hosted by American actress Ego Nwodim where the young star got Harry’s fashion on point by wearing a striped sweater with a Peter Pan collar. He also donned wide-leg pants and completed his look with heeled loafers and a handful of rings. While introducing himself, he said, “I’m a singer and a sort of essential fashion man- you could say I do it for everyone.” Nwodim, who played Dionne Warwick, asked as to where she knew the British crooner from to which Timothee’s Harry replied, “Watermelon Sugar” further explaining “I think it’s just about summer, but some people think it’s about oral s*x” then clarifying, “On a woman.” This came amid the debate on the significance of the song.

Interestingly, the crossover did not end there as at the end of the show, Timothee Chalamet again channeled his Harry Styles to sign-off saying, “I guess I could say one thing, is treat others with kindness. And you know, we’ve all been through a crazy year.”

The Dune star added, “That can be something that sounds corny.”

He continued: “Somebody else famous made it really well known, that saying, but… Harry Styles did it. I impersonated him two seconds ago. But it’s true, we could all do a little bit of kindness. Every little gesture counts.”

