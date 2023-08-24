The former One Direction member, Harry Styles, knows how to keep his fans happy and satisfied, and this time, he went all out and posed almost nak*d in these new photos, raising everyone’s heartbeats. Styles is known for his bold fashion which makes him stand out from the rest. He has done it again, and he is surely one hell of a gorgeous man, TBH! Keep scrolling to get a peek at him!

Harry had been making headlines for his rumoured romance with actress Taylor Russell, and as per a source, he is allegedly smitten by her. Before that, he was in a relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling co-star/director Olivia Wilde, and after dating one another for about two years, the couple parted ways.

Coming back to the new photos of Harry Styles, which were shared on Twitter by Pop Crave, has two pictures of the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, and it’s absolutely drool-worthy. In one of the images, Harry could be seen sitting on a chair without any clothes on, just a piece of cloth, probably a towel covering his j*nk, as he looks at the camera with his arms crossed. His controversial Olivia tattoo is also visible in that picture, which took the internet by storm last month.

The second image portrays a more happy-go-lucky Harry Styles, who is playful and smiling. However, his full view gets blocked by a person in front of the camera, yet one can feast their eyes on his flawless body and all the work of art all over it, i.e. the tattoos.

Harry Styles seemed to be sporting a pair of briefs and grey-coloured socks, but he is providing a really good view with a chain necklace and a few statement rings. His hair is done in his signature style, and it’s all the internet needed to get rid of your mid-week blues.

Check out the pictures here:

Harry Styles looks amazing in new photos. pic.twitter.com/AsxYMD2bzw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023

His fans couldn’t stop from raving about him in the comments; one of them wrote, “HIS DUALITY IS INSANE”

Another fan said, “holy so stunning!”

While a third one quipped, “He can top me”

Another fan fessed up what many might be thinking as they wrote, “God I need him”

Followed by remarks like, “He’s so cute,” “harry styles king of looking amazing”, “husband material”, and “So hot, I have a heart attack.. its illegal…harrrrrrryyyyyyyy!!!!”

On the professional front, Harry Styles ended his Love On Tour concert tour after almost two years, and we are all waiting for him to get back on the stage.

