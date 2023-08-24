Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, is also one of the most desired women. But it seems the actress doesn’t think like that. According to her, she faced a lot of struggles to make a connection with any man. The actress has never shied away from talking about her personal life and is known for her unapologetic and bubbly nature.

JLaw is fun, s*xy, easy, and a gorgeous woman, but why does she think that she cannot make connections with the bachelors? Well, according to her, guys are mean to her. Before marrying Cooke Maroney, she had talked about it in an interview. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

In a throwback interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence had said, “No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night.” She had further added, “Guys are so mean to me. I know where it’s coming from, I know they’re trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings. I’m just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow.”

Going further in the conversation, Jennifer Lawrence explained, “I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am.”

Jennifer has often spoken about her s*x life and private life profusely in interviews. Once, she had talked about her fear and it’s as bizarre as it can get. She had said, “My biggest irrational, hopefully, fear is that the Zika virus is going to be the solution to overpopulation. I don’t know, if you’ve ever read the Kurt Vonnegut short story where everyone has to take these pills that make your private parts feel like wet sponges and then nobody can have s*x and no one can procreate. And so by the time I’m older, and I’m like, ‘I think I want to be a mother,’ they’re like, ‘You can’t. Your private part feels like a sponge.'”

Well, why do you think Jennifer Lawrence didn’t get asked out by men? Let us know.

