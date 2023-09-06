The 2013 Man of Steel established the DCEU which for the unversed stands for DC Extended Universe. DCEU has been facing the flak from the fans as it has incurred millions of losses in the last few years. While the extended universe performed extremely well when it kicked off in 2013 and went absolutely fine until 2018. However, post 2018, the establishment has witnessed a sharp fall with three movies proving to be a dud the box office in 2023.

For those who are unaware, DCEU features movies like Aquaman, Black Adam, The Flash, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Shazam, Wonder Woman, The Suicide Squad and a few others. James Gunn currently serves as a co-CEO of DCEU along with Peter Safran.

A Reddit post shared a graph of DCEU from 2013 to 2023 showing how the makers eventually witnessed a rise in the initial years but it was only downfall after Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman. The graph shows movies like Shazam, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad shook the foundation of DCEU. According to a report in the website Study Breaks, the reason behind DCEU’s downfall was the lack of thematic vision which “resulted in storylines that did not connect to the overall narrative.” The report also claimed that this flaw led to a split in the fan base between those who supported Zack Snyder and those who wanted DCEU to end.

Take a look:

According to an earlier report, Warner Bros lost $50 to $100 after DC movies like 2017’s Justice League, 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad tanked at the box office. Even their 2023 movies like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starrer Black Adam, The Flash and Shazam: Fury of the Gods left a dent in their CV.

Social media users too reacted to the Reddit post shared as they shared their reasons as to why DCEU has been witnessing a downfall. One user said, “It was hopeless because they rushed it massively. They needed to build up several likeable iterations before starting with smashing them together.”

Another person commented, “The movies are boring. As someone who was not really a comic book fan before the trend started, I can tell you without a doubt that no DC movies ever appealed to us.”

An individual said, “DC was way too busy tripping over themselves in this panicked rush to throw something up in the theater,” as another chimed in, “The biggest strength of the MCU in my opinion was the way the big Avengers movies were a pay off for having any sort of knowledge of the franchise.”

One user claimed, “When you start building on a shake you foundation it’s never going to end well”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Movies started off pretty average/poor which gave DC a negative public perception from the get-go.” One person concluded, “Very f*cking average and poor. It’s really crazy when you think about it.”

What according to you is the reason behind DCEU’s downfall? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

