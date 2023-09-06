Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world, with a massive fan following. The singer isn’t only known for his music but also his philanthropic nature and is always willing to help his fans worldwide. The God’s Plan singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of a room full of bras, and these aren’t just any bras, but the ones thrown on him during his live performance in his concerts and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to take a look!

Drake enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 142 million followers on Instagram. The singer often gives a glimpse of his luxurious life, and we love his aesthetically pleasing fashionable wardrobe on the platform.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Drake took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of a room full of bras with the caption that read, “Remember when we both forgot who the f*ck I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one.”

Take a look at his picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Reacting to the Grammy-winning rapper’s photo on Instagram, a user commented, “Mans got more bras than Victoria Secret 😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Algebra: The class where you solve for A, B, C, & DD”

A third user went, “Praying for dude that had to lay these out. they’re organized by size

A fourth user commented, “bruh got a library full of bras 😭”

What do you think about Drake sharing a picture of himself with a room full of bras on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

