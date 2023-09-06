Tom Holland might be one of the biggest Hollywood stars today, but he has his own insecurities. In one of his earlier interviews, the actor revealed how he did not want people to see his chest hair in Uncharted. The actor also joked that he hoped he was well groomed during filming as he was a bit embarrassed about people watching him on the screen without a shirt. Scroll down to know the details.

On the personal front, Tom Holland is currently dating A-lister Zendaya. The two recently celebrated her 27th birthday on September 1. The two spent some quality time on a yacht while sharing the pictures of the same on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Tom Holland talking about his grooming, according to Glamsham, the actor on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk podcast shared, “I hoped I shaved my ni**les on those days because I have the most embarrassing chest hair.” The actor’s quirky reply came after he was asked if he was comfortable his body being shown in HD on an IMAX screen. Holland also shed light on how did he end up doing the movie Uncharted. He revealed that it was an “easy decision” as he got familiar with the character after playing the game.

Tom Holland also spoke about being insecure of his height. The 5’8’’ actor, in a different interview, said, “One of my biggest faults is that I’m an impossible people pleaser. I don’t like the idea of people not liking me. So I will do whatever I can do to make that not the case.”

Holland continued, “I’d do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me [to look taller],” adding, “I cannot do anything about my height. I can put on more muscle.”

The Spider-Man star about joining Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg once said, “I saw him walk onto set in his costume and I was like, ‘F*ck, he is twice my size.’ After the [COVID] lockdown, we had five months off, and I just ate and trained and ate and trained. When I got back on set, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Wow, somebody has been training.’”

On joining Uncharted, he continued, “It was an easy decision. The initial script that I read was fantastic. The character was someone that I really enjoyed playing in the video games, so someone I was excited to bring to life on the big screen.”

Tom Holland was also up for a new challenge as he was fresh out of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Also I was excited for a new challenge. You know, this film has been incredibly difficult to make for all sorts of reasons, but equally has been as rewarding, so it was an easy decision,” said Holland. Uncharted, apart from the British actor, also starred Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas and Sophia Taylor Ali.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When George Clooney Contemplated Ending His Life After Suffering A Serious Injury While Filming His Oscar-Winning Film: “It Seems Like The Nicest Way To Do It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News