Going frontal nude in front of the camera and the whole crew can get quite embarrassing for the actors, even though they have a good rapport. Shooting intimate scenes and n*ked scenes is not new in the industry, but showcasing one’s private parts can become a little too risky. Mark Wahlberg was popularly known for flaunting his huge pee pee in the movie Boogie Nights, but did you know that 12-inch manhood was fake?

Yes, that’s right. Once, Mark had recalled how he used to stand around n*ked to get his prosthetic p*nis done and even revealed that it was quite embarrassing for him. Scroll ahead to read more deets about it.

Those who have seen Boogie Nights will always remember Mark Wahlberg’s huge p*nis. However, for those who had naughty dreams about it, let me tell you that it was fake. Once in a conversation back in 2014, Mark Wahlberg had recalled how embarrassing it was to stand n*ked while getting his prosthesis done. As quoted in a BuzzFeed report, Mark had said, “It was pretty embarrassing… I had to come out to the set and show everybody… [but] it’s the only prop I’ve ever kept from a movie!”

Yes, that’s true as well. Apparently, Mark had taken his fake p*nis home and locked it away. In conversation with Ellen in her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wahlberg shared, “It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, ‘What the heck is this?!’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”

Mark Wahlberg, further declaring that Boogie Nights was not something one of his good choices, added, “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past. Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.”

Well, did you know about the story behind Mark Wahlberg‘s huge 12-inch p*nis in Boogie Nights? Let us know.

