Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is a well-known action star. He has been winning people over with his good looks and charming smile since the 1980s. While he enjoys adoring fans, not everyone in Hollywood enjoys the actor’s company. South Park producers were one of them.

In fact, Trey Parker and Matt Stone – the show’s producers, portrayed the Hollywood action star as a parent who thought one of his kids was L. Ron Hubbard’s reincarnation in one of the show’s episodes. Then they made fun of Cruise’s performance and suggested he was locked in the closet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Collider, “Trapped in the Closet” is now one of 300 episodes of South Park that can be streamed on Max. For a while, the episode wasn’t featured in South Park reruns. But there are two episodes with Tom Cruise as the bad guy that are neither on Max nor downloadable digitally anywhere else. It’s interesting to note that the lack of availability is due to the Mission Impossible actor supposedly threatening to sue the producers if the episodes were made public.

The episodes “200” and “201,” which were meant to be the show reflecting on its legacy, caused the most criticism surrounding it. Only one episode of “201” was ever broadcast on television.

Stan Marsh is shown in the episode looking into Scientology before discovering that he is L. Ron Hubbard’s reincarnation. Parker and Stone examine the origin story at the center of the so-called “church”‘s beliefs through this prism while also criticizing their justifications. Two of Scientology’s most well-known followers, Tom Cruise and John Travolta, make an appearance in the narrative when Cruise goes to Stan’s house to ask Hubbard for his blessing in reincarnation. Cruise is notorious for mocking famous people and loves the spotlight. The movie star feels like a failure after Stan dismisses him and hides in Stan’s closet, refusing to even recognize his presence, much less… come out.

With audio bleeps and a black bar over Muhammad, Episode “201,” in which Tom Cruise discovers the futility of his attempts to avoid being made fun of, was highly censored and only once broadcast on television. In a statement, South Park Studios admitted that they had no part in the editing and that Comedy Central was to blame. The episode, which has only ever been broadcast once as of this writing, was also not streamable on South Park’s website like Comedy Central usually does. In contrast to the other DVD episodes, it is included in the Season 14 DVD release but in an uncensored form.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Was Compared To Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Walk, The Latter’s Reaction To It Made The Netizens Say “Paaji Needs No Tin Suit, His 2.5 Kilo Ka Haath Are Enough”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News