Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood, and people were left heartbroken when they parted ways in 2016; they share six kids, and among them, Shiloh Pitt is often in the news like the time when her proximity with Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston made the headlines. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Brad and Jennifer were married to one another before he met and fell in love with Jolie on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith, and there were rumours that Jen and Pitt were getting closer post his divorce from the Salt star; not just that, many reports claimed that they would tie the knot again.

A few years back, according to a report by New Idea, a source claimed that amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s messy divorce Shiloh Pitt was taking refuge at Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s arms. The source said, “Shiloh prefers peace and quiet, and with her brothers and sisters roaring around and her mum juggling a thousand things at once, Shiloh just needed a place to relax.” They continued, “She confided this in Jen a few weeks back when they were both visiting Brad. Jen has always had a soft spot for Shiloh and feels sorry for her being stuck between two parents, and told her she was always welcome to come and spend time at her place. Shiloh jumped at the chance, and Brad was all for it.”

The source further added how Shiloh Pitt went to Jennifer Aniston’s home once a week to play with her pet dogs amid the messy divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Sophie and Clyde and generated a bond with the Friends actor over pizza making. They claimed, “At first, she was just tagging along with Brad when he stopped by, but lately, she’s been going alone. It’s clear Shiloh is beginning to go more to Jen for advice and increasingly sees her as a significant adult in her life. I imagine Angelina can’t be too pleased that it’s Jen playing stepmother to her child, but with everything else going on in her life, she may not have noticed the shift.”

As per reports, Angelina Jolie planned on moving to London after the case got closed along with her kids, including Shiloh Pitt. Speaking of that, the source further added, “Shiloh will be devastated to move so far from Jen. No amount of pleading would change Ange’s mind – in fact, if Shiloh told the truth about why she wanted to stay, namely to be closer to Brad and Jen, her mum would be more determined than ever to split them up.”

They went on, “It wouldn’t surprise me if getting Shiloh away from Jen and Brad was one of her motivating factors to move overseas, not that she’d ever admit it.”

There had been no further news on that front after that; Shiloh Pitt often turns heads with the good looks that she inherited from her mom and dad, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

