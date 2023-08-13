Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy are two of the power-packed stars in Hollywood who apparently did not share a very good relationship while filming their blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road. Their animosity went to one such level where the actress reportedly had to ask for protection from Hardy on the set. Today we brought you a throwback to the time when the Venom star got a bit aggressive towards his lady co-star!

For the unversed, the film came out in 2015, won multiple Oscars and became a rage among the audience. As per reports, Theron was not pleased with Hardy’s unprofessionalism, and since he came late for the shoot, everything naturally used to get delayed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per The Guardian, working with Tom Hardy was quite challenging for Charlize Theron, and she once had to wait for hours, keeping her kid in the nearby childcare. The camera operator on the film recalled, “She was really going to make a point. She didn’t go to the bathroom, didn’t do anything. She just sat in the War Rig.” And when Tom arrived on set, the actress asked him, “How disrespectful are you?” and added that the producers should “fine the f*cking c*nt a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew.”

Tom Hardy did not take this well at all and charged up to Charlize Theron and said, “What did you say to me?” which made the actress a bit threatened, revealed camera operator Mark Goellnicht and said, “That was the turning point, because then she said, ‘I want someone as protection.’”

As per the report, Charlize Theron added, “It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalise some of it, because I didn’t feel safe. I don’t want to make excuses for bad behaviour, but it was a tough shoot. Now, I have a very clear perspective on what went down. I don’t think I had that clarity when we were making the movie. I was in survival mode; I was really scared shitless.”

Meanwhile, the producer who was assigned to be with Charlize Theron on the sets of Tom Hardy and her Mad Max: Fury Road was not allowed on set by producer Doug Mitchell leaving the actress disconcerted. She said. “You understand the needs of a director who wants to protect his set, but when push comes to shove, and things get out of hand, you have to be able to think about that in a bigger sense. That’s where we could have done better if George trusted that nobody was going to come and fuck with his vision but was just going to come and help mediate situations.”

On the other hand, Assistant cameraman Ricky Schaumburg called Tom Hardy very provocative, while Charlize Theron his complete opposite. Editor J Houston had said, “Boy fucking howdy, was it clear that those two people hated each other. They didn’t want to touch each other; they didn’t want to look at each other; they wouldn’t face each other if the camera wasn’t actively rolling.”

The report also brought forth Tom Hardy’s take on the entire thing, and as per that Hardy said, “The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.”

Both Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy are now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, and may or may cross paths in future, and hopefully, they do not face anything similar like this.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Charlize Theron Was Once Disgustingly Asked To ‘Make Out With Nose’ By One Of Her Handsome Dates: “He Pulled Me Over By House, We Started Kissing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News