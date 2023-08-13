It’s been 11 years since ‘Django Unchained’ came out, and it solidified the careers of many actors. Some of the most memorable names in the movie were Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson, and Quentin Tarintino, who served as the director and acted as well. The movie is based on slavery which is a touchy topic in American history. To complicate matters even further, Tarantino had Leo, a white guy, say the N-word. Speaking of the same, Foxx recalled an interesting event.

Playing the role of Calvin Candie, Leo is the Francophile owner of the Candyland plantation in Mississippi and, of course, the main antagonist of the movie. But in reality, the actor was really struggling to say the N-word because of obvious reasons. However, Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson were not having it. Foxx explains in a hilarious interview about the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a YouTube Short uploaded by Lorenzo Ryann, Foxx explains the difficulty. He says, “Leonardo DiCaprio had a problem saying ni*ger. ‘Pal, pal, it’s tough for me to say this’. And I remember Samuel L Jackson going, ‘Get over it motherf*cker. It’s just another Tuesday motherf*cker. I don’t give a fuck about these motherf*ckers. Look who I am motherf*cker, f*ck’.” This is where Foxx really gets into the thick of it and explains, “And it was like, Leo, we’re not friends. I said this is just another thursday. This is your property. These aren’t humans.”

After this explosive consultation session, Leonardo DiCaprio tapped into his potential and entered his zone. Jamie Foxx explains, “When Leo came in the next day, it was literally like, ‘What’s up Leo? What’s up fam?’ [Leo] didn’t speak.” The dialogue in question here is when his character Calvin goes, “I don’t sell the ni**ers I don’t want to sell.” As for the movie in general, the N-word has been used over a hundred times, and Quentin Tarantino had to deal with some media backlash over the same.

What do you think about this interesting story about Leonardo DiCaprio shared by Jamie Foxx?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: From BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Not Being Able To Dance To Jennie Called Out For Being Lazy – A List Of Most Hated Members Of The Hit K-Pop Band

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News