Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has turned off comments on her Instagram account amid the controversy over Jamie Foxx’s anti-Semitic comments.

Jamie came under fire last week after he posted a message on Instagram that read: “They killed this dude called Jesus…what do you think they’ll do to you???!” and used the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people took this as an anti-Semitic post, as some believe that the Jewish people are to blame for the death of Jesus.

The message appeared to have been liked by an account using the name Jennifer Aniston. There are various accounts on the social media app that use the name ‘Jennifer Aniston’ in their bio.

The ‘Friends’ star quickly denounced the post and denied any connection to it in her Instagram Stories.

She clarified her stance earlier, saying: “This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of anti-Semitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Jamie deleted the offending post, and wrote a statement clarifying that he did not have the Jewish community in mind when he uploaded the note.

He clarified that he was “betrayed by a fake friend”, and that’s who he was calling out with the post, “not anything more”.

Celebrities like Winnie Harlow supported Jamie by saying, ” ‘I’m so confused .. it’s so clear what you were saying.”

Rapper Waka Flocka spoke out supporting Jamie Foxx, saying it was clear that he wasn’t trying to be antisemitic.

Other X users agreed, with one writing: “Any black person growing up in the south will tell you that Jamie Foxx wasn’t referring to Jewish people.”

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Witnesses Another Delay? Jason Momoa & Amber Heard’s Controversial Film’s Trailer Release Date Is Much Later Than We Thought, Leaves Fans Worried!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News