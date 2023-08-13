Avengers is a movie franchise under the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been entertaining us for ages. But did you know that one of those movies had a connection with Indian cinema, and it was with none other than Rajinikanth? Yes, that’s right. Once, Joe Russo had talked about how he wanted to have a climax scene in Rajini style, but unfortunately, it didn’t make it to the final cut.

While Rajinikanth is getting the whistles and hoots for his entry scene in the last release, Jailer, let’s talk about how his scenes have a direct impact on Hollywood. Scroll ahead to read further.

When Joe Russo had come to India during the press conference of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, he had talked about his love for Indian cinema and actors. Talking about it, the director had revealed that there was almost a sequence inspired by Rajinikanth’s film Robot in Age of Ultron but couldn’t make it to the final version because of the time restriction.

Joe Russo told reporters in Mumbai as quoted by Hindustan Times, “Robot almost influenced the climactic moments in Avengers: Age of Ultron. So, you know in Robot where all the robots come together and form the snake? So, there was a moment when all the ultrons in Ultron come together to form a large ultron and the Avengers had to fight that and that was inspired directly by that sequence in Robot.”

Well, that’s precisely it. Joe’s love for Indian cinema is undying. He even worked with Priyanka Chopra on the thriller-action series Citadel.

Rajinikanth is known as a maestro not for fun but for his amazing skills. What are your thoughts about it?

