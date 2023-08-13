Barbie – starring Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, continues to paint the world pink. The Greta Gerwig directorial, released alongside Christopher Nolan’s multistarrer Oppenheimer, has collected over $1 billion globally and continues to make records for its film and its creators.

As per a new report, the film is now the first film solely directed by a woman to enter the coveted $1 billion club. In fact, its director Greta has a new title attached to her name thanks to its domestic box office performance. Read on to know the details.

As reported by Comicbook, this week, Barbie director Greta Gerwig achieved a new accomplishment when her film became the highest-grossing movie directed by a woman at the domestic box office. After 17 days, the Margot Robbie-starrer earned $1,076,809,000 ($1.076 billion) worldwide and $502,609,000 ($502.6 million) domestically. This means the live-action fantasy comedy film has officially surpassed Frozen II’s collection in the US.

Like Barbie, Frozen II – though not solely directed by a woman but co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, also minted more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The Disney animated film earned $1,450,026,933 ($1.450 billion) worldwide and $477,373,578 ($477.37 million) domestically. While the Greta Gerwig directorial may have surpassed the Disney film at the domestic office, it still has a long way to go if it plans to beat the film’s collection about sister love globally.

While the numbers for Barbie and Frozen II are impressive, the other successful women co-directed films that earned billions globally include Captain Marvel with $1,128,274,794 ($1.128 billion) and Frozen with $1,280,802,282 ($1.280 billion). Talking about films solely directed by women, the runner-up to Barbie is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman. Released in 2017, the Gal Gadot-led DC film earned $821,847,012 ($821 million) worldwide and $412,563,408 ($421 million) domestically.

