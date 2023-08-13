It looks like Bollywood is finally witnessing a blessed phase. After a series of flops questioning the future of the Hindi industry, 2023 has turned out to be a sigh of relief. What was expected to turn into a box office clash looks like a tale of siblings rising and shining in their respective fields. We’re talking about Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Scroll below for an impressive advance booking at the box office on Day 3.

A quick look back to ensure we’re all on the same page: Gadar 2 has been shining bright since pre-release sales. The film opened up to mixed reviews from critics but the nostalgic factor has been high enough to garner 80+ crores in the first two days. On the other hand, OMG 2 began at the pace of a tortoise but picked up momentum shortly after the highly favourable response from the audience. Early trends have suggested a 2-day total of 25+ crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Gadar 2 is heading towards another humongous day. Sunny Deol starrer has already added 28 crores gross via advance booking for Day 3. As for OMG 2, only good news is on the way for Akshay Kumar as pre-booking sales for Sunday have already earned 8.90 crores.

Bollywood’s highest single-day score is by Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, which earned 70.50 crores on Day 2 and made the most of the Republic Day holiday. Now these numbers could be surpassed by Gadar 2 and OMG 2 combined on Day 3.

Isn’t this box office run getting exciting? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Deol VS Bollywood: Gadar 2’s 40 Crore Day 1 Continues His Destructive Streak In Clashes From Destroying Lagaan & Hurting Aamir Khan’s ‘Dil’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News