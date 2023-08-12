The most-anticipated Bollywood film Gadar 2 has finally hit the big screens facing a huge box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2. Both sequels have been the talk of the town ever since they were announced. After grabbing headlines for a different reason, they have finally hit the theatres this Friday, i.e., August 11. While both the films are receiving mixed to positive reviews, Kamaal Rashid Khan has bashed Sunny Deol starrer right, left and centre.

On his Twitter account, he posted a series of tweets slamming the film while comparing it to Bhojpuri films adding that they have 10 times better direction and quality. Scroll down for details.

Taking to Twitter KRK wrote, “Prediction 97:- Gadar2 sorry Gutter2 is such a great film and Anil Sharma’s direction is so brilliant that no Bollywood actor will do his film ever except his son and Deols. And ढाई पसली का चिच्छडा मालेगाँव का star Utkarsh is so good actor that no director will give him even 2 minutes role. Gadar2 is a joke in the name of film.”

“Whoever Bollywood Wala will watch Gutter2, he will get shock of his life to see the direction, acting and quality of the film. Now Bhojpuri films are having 10 times better direction and quality. And film’s business is proof that people do watch film for gimmicks not quality,” he wrote in next Tweet

He went on to reveal that he’s confused if he should review Gadar 2 or not. He wrote in last Tweet, “I can’t make less than 40 minutes review of this Gareeb, Fakeer, Malegaon Ki Bhojpuri film Gadar2 sorry Gutter2. So I am confused whether I should review it? Will people watch such a long review?”

This morning, we brought you Gadar 2’s box office collection on Day 1. The film enjoyed a blockbuster opening and earned Rs 40.10 crore.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

