This one could well qualify as one of those ‘believe it or not’ affairs. Gadar 2 has not just opened huge, it is now also a record opener amongst some of the biggest Hindi releases. With the kind of opening that it has managed, it has comfortably edged the first day collections of even Brahmastra out of the Top-10 while Sultan has been history as well. Former had come a year back on a non-holiday while latter was a much hyped Eid release.

However none of that has proven to be any sort of competition as the film was actually competing with one of the greatest films of all times, Baahubali: The Conclusion.

While the SS Rajamouli and Prabhas film had netted 41 crores on the opening day, the Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol film stands at 40.10 crores which pretty much tells the tale. In fact Bharat is not too far away either at 42.30 crores while with some more push Gadar 2 could well have made a dash towards a spot in Top-5 if Happy New Year (44.97 crores) wouldn’t have come in the way.

This is how the list of Top-10 biggest openers for a Hindi release looks like:

Pathaan – 57 crores (including 2 crores from south versions) KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 53.95 crores War – 53.35 crores (including 1.75 crores from south versions) Thugs of Hindostan – 52.25 crores (including 1.50 crores from south versions) Happy New Year – 44.97 crores (including 2.37 crores from south versions) Bharat – 42.30 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 41 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Adipurush [Hindi] – 37.25 crores

Though Gadar 2 has opened on a non-holiday, it would be raking in the holiday advantage in a very big way on Tuesday, 15th August. Hopefully, the film will hit the 50 crores mark then, which means many new records will be made by the action biggie once the first week will come to a close.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

