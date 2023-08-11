After scoring 73.33 crores in the first week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a very good hold in the second week as almost 47.45 crores more came in. That’s a drop of only 35% which is unprecedented when it comes to week on week progress for a big movie. Otherwise it’s common for films to fall 60% and while that’s considered to be one expected lines, a 50% drop is actually good. However to take a fall of mere 35% is impressive and that further goes on to show how audiences have taken in to the movie.

The film stayed good right till Thursday which saw 3.20 crores coming in. Even this is just about 50% drop when compared to second Friday of 6.75 crores which pretty much reaffirms the confidence that has been built around the film. In fact it would be interesting to see how the numbers hold up today since Gadar 2 has created a storm and even OMG 2 has turned out to be a formidable competition, which means Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a task cut out for itself.

That said, the showcasing has been decent for the film in the third week too which means those who wish to catch it in theatres do have choices available for them. In fact one can expect good occupancy in theatres since the shows are relatively fewer. The film has already netted 120.78 crores in two weeks and now the race begins towards the next big milestone of 150 crores.

