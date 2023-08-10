Rajinikanth is back with a bang at the box office! Yes, you read that right. The superstar is back in the number game in style with his latest release Jailer. The film took a flying start in morning shows and with favourable feedback spreading like wildfire along with smashing advance booking, it was on the cards that day 1 is going to be a blockbuster.

With no early morning fan shows, there were talks that the film won’t explode at the Indian box office to its full potential. But all such talks are shot down as, despite the absence of early morning screening, the biggie has covered all the distance by recording earth-shattering occupancy throughout the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Including all versions, Jailer opened to a superb occupancy of 70% all across the country in morning shows. In the afternoon, there was some growth, but from evening shows onwards, it was a crazy jump. With such craze around, the film has hit it out of the park and is closing its day 1 in the 43-45 crores nett range at the Indian box office (all languages). Please note that night shows are yet to conclude, so the final figure might go slightly here and there.

With such a bumper opening, Jailer has already recorded the 3rd biggest opening day of 2023 at the Indian box office after Adipurush (89 crores) and Pathaan (57 crores). It has surpassed Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy (34 crores) by a huge margin.

This Rajinikanth starrer is enjoying a superb trend in advance booking for the entire weekend. Let’s see how it performs tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jailer Box Office Day 1 Is Higher Than The Lifetime Collection Of Vijay’s Varisu In USA, Rajinikanth Knocks $1.15 Million To Shatter Thalapathy’s Earning Overseas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News