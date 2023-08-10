Rajinikanth’s Jailer has finally hit the big screen, and fans – not only in India but abroad, too, are going gaga over their beloved superstar! While the film – which marks the superstar’s big-screen comeback is sure to have a phenomenal result at the Indian box office, details about its performance at the box office in the USA.

As per a recent tweet, the black comedy-action film written and directed by Nelson has collected much more on its opening day in the US than the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’sVarisu. Read on to know the details.

A while ago, a film industry tracker named Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and revealed details about Rajinikanth’s Jailer’s performance at the US box office compared to Thalapathy Vijay’sVarisu. His tweet read, “Superstar # Rajinikanth’s #Jailer with $1,158,000 BEATS Joseph Vijay’s #Varisu lifetime[$1,141,590] USA🇺🇸 gross on Day 1 itself.”

As per the tweet, Rajinikanth’s Jailer has collected $1,158,000 ($1.15 million) at the box office in the USA on its opening day. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu amassed $1,141,590 ($1.14 million) in the US in its entire lifetime.

Taking about Jailor’s performance in India, trade reports suggest that the film had a superb start in the domestic market by recording an occupancy in the range of 71-74% in the Tamil version all across the country. The Telugu version also had a huge occupancy of around 65% in its morning shows.

According to reports, Jailor ended its opening day advance booking in India on a high note with a closing collection of 18.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

