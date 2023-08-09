The Rajinikanth mania is not only taking India by storm but the USA too. Jailor is taking the box office by storm as it gears to hit screens tomorrow, August 10. As per advance box office reports coming in, the film is nearly crucial millstones in both the above mentioned countries, and its massive buzz is likely to make it the biggest Tamil opener of 2023

Scroll below to know the exciting details about the pre-release theatrical business!

As per a latest 123telugu report, Rajinikanth-led Jailer has already grossed over $800K at the US box office before its theatrical release. Given this data, trade pundits expect the Nelson-directorial to reach the $1 million mark in the USA through premieres alone.

If the predictions come true, Rajinikanth’s Jailer will become the first Indian film to cross the $1 million mark at the USA box office this year. The hype for the film is high, thanks to its well-crafted trailer and other promotional material.

As per a Pinkvilla report, as of 3 pm on Wednesday (August 9), Jailer had sold approximately 1,50,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, and is expected to close the count with around 2,00,000 tickets. The site further noted that the film has sold tickets worth Rs 13 crore in Tamil Nadu for the opening day alone, with weekend sales accumulating to over Rs 30 crore. As per the report, the film targets an opening day of Rs 20 to 23 crore in Tamil Nadu and an all-India income of around Rs 40 crore.

