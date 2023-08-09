Just like last week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is continuing its super run this week as well. Last week, the film had seen Tuesday collections going a bit over the Monday numbers, which was rather unprecedented for a big movie. Now this week too there is practically zero drop from Monday to Tuesday, something which doesn’t happen for a big film like the Karan Johar affair which is actually collecting in crores.

On both Monday as well as Tuesday, the film has netted 4.30 crores and that’s simply fantastic. To think of it, this is the 12th day in the running for the film and the collections are just a little under 50% when compared to the opening day numbers of 11.10 crores. There is so much of stability for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer that had there been even one open week ahead of it then even 175 crores lifetime wouldn’t have been ruled out.

For now though, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is well on its way to accomplish 150 crores milestone, and that would be good enough. So far, the film has netted 113.68 and now 120 crores mark would be crossed by the close of week.

Yes, there would be a dip in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collections on Friday due to arrival of two biggies but then it will push through again on Saturday and Sunday. The biggest day would be Tuesday in the occasion of Independence Day and it has to be seen how much moolah comes in on that day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

