Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has set the box offices ringing and how. Soon after entering week 2 of its release, the film crossed the biggest milestone and touched the 100 crore mark, recently. While the film has been garnering accolades from audiences and critics, it recently made headlines when Karan Johar revealed a few intriguing details about the biggest wedding scene in the film.

For the unversed, the filmmaker at the launch of the ‘Kudmayi’ song, revealed that in that week, Alia got married twice. First in real life with real boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and later in reel life with on-screen boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Since the wedding scene was shot in the same week, the Henna stains on Alia’s hands was the same from her actual wedding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Karan Johar’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s mehendi in the wedding scene of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani hasn’t gone down well with Bollywood’s ace mehendi artist Veena Nagda. The celebrity artist has applied Mehendi to celebs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and many others on their D-Day. Scroll down for details.

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda recently took to social media to clear the air around Karan Johar’s comment about Alia Bhatt’s mehendi and hinted at not being given credit for the changes she made in Alia’s mehendi for the film. Focusing on Alia’s mehendi, she shared a couple of photos from the film and her real-life wedding. Check out her statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veena Bollywood Mehendi (@veenanagda)

“We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt’s mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie we did the entire wrist design

2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to overall design.

3. Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie.

So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details please feel free to message us.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When ‘Drunk’ Salman Khan Allegedly Screamed Outside Katrina Kaif’s House Warning Her From Dating Ranbir Kapoor “You’ll Regret Leaving Me…” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News