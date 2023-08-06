After passing the ‘filmy debut’ test in merits as the ‘Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt never looked back and kept evolving as an actress. In a career of almost 11 years, the actress has reached new heights and is undoubtedly among the most successful Bollywood actresses of the current generation. She has a smashing strike rate at the box office, and below is all you need to know!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Alia Bhatt’s box office success ratio:(5 + 2 + 2 + 3)/14 x 100 = 85.71%
Total releases – 14
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 5
Student Of The Year
2 States
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Raazi
Gully Boy
Hit – 2
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Dear Zindagi
Plus – 2
Kapoors & Sons
Udta Punjab
Average – 3
Highway
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Losing – 0
Flop – 2
Shaandaar
Kalank
Overseas Hit – 5
Dear Zindagi
Raazi
Gully Boy
