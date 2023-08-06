After passing the ‘filmy debut’ test in merits as the ‘Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt never looked back and kept evolving as an actress. In a career of almost 11 years, the actress has reached new heights and is undoubtedly among the most successful Bollywood actresses of the current generation. She has a smashing strike rate at the box office, and below is all you need to know!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Alia Bhatt’s box office success ratio:(5 + 2 + 2 + 3)/14 x 100 = 85.71%

Total releases – 14

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 5

Student Of The Year

2 States

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Raazi

Gully Boy

Hit – 2

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Dear Zindagi

Plus – 2

Kapoors & Sons

Udta Punjab

Average – 3

Highway

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Losing – 0

Flop – 2

Shaandaar

Kalank

Overseas Hit – 5

Dear Zindagi

Raazi

Gully Boy

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

