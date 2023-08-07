Returning to filmmaking seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar has scored his second century with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Diwali release which had clashed with Shivaay had netted 112.48 crores in its lifetime and now his newest romantic family drama will surpass that number in the coming weekdays itself. The film has already collected 105.08 crores and is now less than 10 crores away from achieving this feat.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is continuing his cent percent record of delivering seven successful films in last 25 years, what with each of his directorial outings being profit makers, though to varying degree. His Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in fact stay on to be the biggest blockbusters of them all. They may not have netted 100 crores back in time but adjusting for inflation, they would be huge today.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan were not clean hits but then they did make good money and again, in today’s market value these would be 100 crores affair. Student of the Year was a decent success too but far away from the 100 Crore Club. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil went on to score well though with its songs being played on till date and now even though one would have pegged Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as a 150-200 crores box office earner in the making, in current market scenario it will do well enough to surpass 135 crores at the least, hence emerging as another decent earner theatricality.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

