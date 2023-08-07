Ranveer Singh has struck back with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar didn’t do well at all and ‘83 too underperformed despite scoring a century, it was pretty much the need of the hour for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to do well for the star. After all, till just a few years back he was ruling with back to back biggies like Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, and hence a pause in his wining streak seemed to be rather too long.

Thankfully, he can rejoice now as his newest film has emerged as a success and now it has to be seen how big does it eventually turn out to be. As of now, it’s neck to neck with ‘83 in just 10 days and would be surpassing Ram Leela over the coming weekend.

Post that it would need quite some push for the film to reach the lifetime total of Gully Boy since there is going to be huge competition with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. As for his Top-3 films in the list, they would all be out of reach.

This is how Ranveer Singh’s century makers look like:

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Simmba – 240.31 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 188 crores

Gully Boy – 140 crores

Ram Leela – 118.7 crores

‘83 – 109.02 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 105 crores* (still running)

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani being his seventh century, Ranveer Singh has now surpassed Ranbir Kapoor who has six centuries to his name. Things are going to get exciting before the close of year though since Ranbir Kapoor has Animal coming up next and that seems like a sure shot 100 Crore Club entrant for sure, which will yet again bring the star neck to neck with Ranveer.

May the good times continue!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

