Still, there are 5 days to go but we can already feel the Gadar 2 mania all across the country. The reason we say so is the ongoing stupendous advance booking at the box office. The film led by Sunny Deol is dominating the clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and is far ahead as of now. Let’s see how much impact the trailer has made to boost the day 1 collection!

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film brings back the memories of Tara Singh. As we all know, Gadar was a historical blockbuster and to date, only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has managed to match that level of its footfalls. So, one can just imagine the phenomena the 2002 blockbuster created. With such glory in the past, people are eager to revisit the magic in theatres.

10 days ago, the trailer of Gadar 2 was unveiled on the internet. To be honest, there’s nothing special if you watch it through the lens of an ordinary user. But once you view it by keeping the image of Sunny Deol‘s iconic Tara Singh in mind, the trailer will hit with nostalgia, and that’s enough to draw you towards theatres.

Keeping aside the basic plot, Gadar 2 trailer glimpses us with a sentimental India vs Pakistan angle, powerful one-liners and over-the-top action sequences, which only larger-than-life Tara Singh can pull off. All these factors and the legacy of part 1 are bound to create ripples, and signs could already be seen through the advance booking report.

On the whole, the trailer has only helped Gadar 2 in finding more momentum amid the fan frenzy. Going by it and the strong buzz all around, the film is expected to earn anywhere between 25-30 crores on day 1. Yes, as much as crazy it sounds, the Sunny Deol starrer is set to shock everyone.

With this expected opening, Gadar 2 would mark itself as the third biggest opener of Bollywood in 2023 after Pathaan (57 crores) and Adipurush (37.25 crores – Hindi).

Here’s the trailer:

