With each passing day, the excitement is reaching new levels as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are set to lock horns at the box office on the 11th of August. While the competition was expected to be a tough one to judge, the undercurrent that is being witnessed by Sunny Deol’s upcoming action drama is leaving everyone stunned. It is so far a one-sided battle, with Akshay Kumar’s film lagging behind by a huge margin as far as day 1 advance booking is concerned. Keep reading to know more!

Even at the age of 65, the craze for Sunny is unbelievable. It was always about the one exciting project for the veteran action star, and it seems, the sequel to Gadar is the right film for his grand comeback in the industry. On the other hand, Akshay too is looking to find some momentum after a disastrous run in 2022 and 2023 (till the time of Selfiee).

As per the latest update, Gadar 2 is turning out to be a humongous affair and with 5 days still to go, the film has already sold tickets worth 3.30 crores gross for day 1 through advance booking at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats). This is simply brilliant and it won’t be a surprise if the 10 crore mark is touched through advance ticket sales itself for the opening day.

Coming to OMG 2, the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is now picking up some pace and has garnered around 65 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats) through day 1 advance booking.

Talking about the ticket sales, it is learnt that Gadar 2 is leading over OMG 2 by a huge margin of 1 lakh+ tickets.

