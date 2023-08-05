Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the much-loved doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, is unstoppable. The juggernaut of the bubblegum pink flick has taken the worldwide box office by storm and has smashed and made some records. And now, the musical fantasy will likely make more records by the time Monday is here!

As per a recent report, and going by the box office data of the film, the ensemble cast film – that features different types of Barbies and Kens is all set to gross the billion-dollar mark and enter the covered club, which is pre-dominated by only male directors (Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden is the only co-director in it).

As reported by CNBC, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led Barbie has already collected $916.1 million and is expected to hit the coveted billion-dollar benchmark before Monday. Yes, the film needs less than $100 million to be part of the $1 billion club. The publication quoted Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, saying, “Joining the billion-dollar box office club is a watershed moment for ‘Barbie’ and Greta Gerwig as the latter will become the first solo female director to achieve that feat.”

Anna Boden, who co-directed ‘Captain Marvel’ with Ryan Fleck, was the first female director to be attached to a billion-dollar film. The Disney-Marvel superhero film – featuring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, collected around $1.13 billion during its theatrical run in 2019 (numbers according to data from Comscore).

While Greta Gerwig is still less than $100 million away from entering the $1 billion club, she’s already surpassed Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins and now has the highest-grossing film directed by a female director. Her 2017 Gal Gadot superhero film earned $822.85 million, and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, collected $169.6 million (as per Box Office Mojo).

