The Barbenheimer wave amassed some hefty numbers by causing massive box office destruction. Out of both biggies, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie will soon be the force of $1 billion. On the other hand, the Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer, too, will surpass $500 million soon. But how far is the breakeven mark? Keep reading to know more!

Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt in key roles, the biographical thriller based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer is proceeding in its own league and despite its niche genre, the numbers that have come in so far are really good. But are they good enough to make the biggie a success? Let’s find out.

As per Box Office Mojo, Oppenheimer has collected $430.89 million at the worldwide box office in 14 days. But it is to be noted that the film has not yet achieved its breakeven, as per reports. Yes, you read that right! Made at a budget of $180 million, the Cillian Murphy starrer needs to make $440-$450 million globally to meet its breakeven. So, it is just inches away from that mark.

Meanwhile, speaking about Margot Robbie’s Barbie, it’s already a huge success and is running with heavy returns. Considering the cost of $145 million, its breakeven stands at $350-$360 million at the worldwide box office. Talking about the latest collection update, the film has earned $835 million, which means the film is already enjoying a profit of $485-$475 million. Huge!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

