The juggernaut of Barbie is yet to slow down at the worldwide box office. Led by Margot Robbie, the musical fantasy has already surpassed several milestones in its theatrical run and is now a force of $800 million+ collection. With this sum, the film has left the breakeven mark far behind and is already in huge profits. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film opened to highly positive reviews from all over. Right from the opening day, it exceeded expectations, and even during the third weekend, a big amount is said to be coming in despite new Hollywood releases. While this glorious journey continues to amaze us, let’s find out how much profit this Margot Robbie starrer has made so far.

None other than Greta Gerwig recently revealed that Barbie is made on a huge budget of $145 million. Considering this cost, the breakeven stands at $350-$360 million at the worldwide box office. Talking about the latest collection update, the film has earned $811.02 million global sum (as per Box Office Mojo).

Taking out the breakeven of $350-$360 million from $811 million, Barbie is enjoying a massive return of $461-$451 million. That makes this Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer a huge blockbuster!

Soon, the film will be entering the $1 billion club at the worldwide box office and aiming to become the biggest hit of 2023 by surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie ($1.35 billion). Let’s see how much time the biggie takes to reach there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

