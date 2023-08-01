Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to return as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, and their fans couldn’t be happier. With the upcoming period action drama just weeks away from release, we bring you news of what Gadar 2 Box Office’s presence is at the moment.

As per reports, the Anil Sharma directed-produced sequel featuring Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh has sold thousands of tickets since its bookings opened yesterday. Read on to know in detail how many tickets it sold and where.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a boxofficeindia.com report (via ETimes), multiplex chain Cinepolis – one of the major chains to open sale for Gadar 2- has already sold 1800 tickets for Day 1. The current Gadar 2 box office report also stated that around 700 tickets have been sold at Moviemax, while 500 tickets for the first day have been booked at Miraj Cinemas.

But that’s not all. As per the report, Gadar 2 is expected to create a huge stir at single screens. As the advance booking for the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film opened on Monday, 1000 tickets have already been sold at the single screen within a day. A Patiala theatre named ‘Phool’ has sold 100 tickets alone. Gadar 2’s box office performance looks promising with these numbers coming in. In fact, it seems like Sunny may make some records too.

Produced and directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It sees Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the original and is set to release in theatres on August 11. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s OMG 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office Day 10 (India): Christopher Nolan’s Film Keeps Rising, Is A Solid Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News