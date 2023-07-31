Oppenheimer had yet another wonderful day at the box office with 7 crores* more added to its total. The trend has been quite positive for this biggie which was expected to do well in India, but the manner in which it has continued to keep the momentum on is commendable. The film is being lapped up by urban audiences, and to think of it, it’s primarily the English version which is bringing in the most moolah.

The film can now be called as a solid hit as the collections have come across the board. The marketing for the film was spot on, and the release strategy was impressive as well. It wasn’t just the A centres that were targeted, but even major theatres in B centres were handpicked too for the screening, and that’s what brought in the moolah. The film saw a mid-size release for itself, and still, it is getting far better footfalls than what many other films don’t manage, even at 3000-4000 screens.

Currently standing at 90 crores*, the film is now gearing up for its next big milestone of 100 crores. It’s a matter of time before it happens and given the momentum so far, 100 Crore Club entry should take place in the third weekend. This would be phenomenal for a film belonging to a genre which isn’t known to work in India, but it’s going to happen now for Oppenheimer. This is good news indeed because it shows how audiences have been involved over the years.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

