Barbie has managed to do mid-size business in the Indian market, what with 45 crores+ lifetime guaranteed after the progress shown in the second weekend. The film exceeded expectations on the very first day by opening at 4.50 crores* and while it had a good weekend followed by stable weekdays, even the second weekend has been on the right track.

The film has managed to find good traction coming its way and hasn’t just turned out to be a one-week show. There have been Hollywood films in the past which have opened big but not managed to sustain well after the initial euphoria. Not that Barbie is hitting the roof with its collections, but then given the scale of the release and the fact that it has been released only in English and has only limited recall value from the brand perspective, for it to still get this much moolah out of the Indian market is not a small feat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently standing at 34 crores*, Barbie should cross the 35 crores mark today. Post that, it would have 10 more days available for it before Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arrive on 11th August, which means around 10 crores more would be eventually added in its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office Day 9 (India): Margot Robbie Starrer Continues To Find Audience!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News