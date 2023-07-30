Even though there is Oppenheimer on one side and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani on the other side, Barbie is still finding audiences in pockets. At the major centres, there is a good count of young audiences which is continuing to patronise the film, something that has ensured that footfalls haven’t ceased at theatres. The Barbenheimer phenomenon has also contributed to the ticket sale.

On Saturday, Barbie got back to a score in the 3 crores* range and that’s really good because it has gone one up over the 2 crores range in which the film was operating right through the last week between Monday to Thursday. Out there in the West, and the rest of the world, the film is on a rampage, and even though India is not amongst the Top-10 global markets for Barbie, these are bonus numbers for the film since even half of that wouldn’t have been otherwise expected out of it had it not clashed with Oppenheimer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

The Greta Gerwig directorial starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and many more now stands at 31 crores*. There is a possibility that the 35 crores milestone would cross today itself. Today, Barbie should manage collections a bit more than yesterday and while that would help it either touch 35 crores or come at least very close to that, the target would be to sustain very well during the weekdays so that even 40 crores could be eventually aimed at before the close of the week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Stay tuned for more.

