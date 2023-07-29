Yet another Hollywood film has entered the 100 Crore Club in India. Mission: Impossible 7 (Dead Reckoning Part One), which was carrying immense hype for a couple of years already prior to release, has lived up to the expectations and emerged as a big success. The film has now crossed the 100 crores mark after two weeks and currently stands at 101 crores* after third Friday.

The film managed to bring on 17 crores more in the second week and though the collections have come down to 0.50 crore* at the start of the third week, there would be growth today, with tomorrow expected to touch 1 crore again. Post that numbers will continue to trickle in right till the twin release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 and that should help it come close to the 110 crores lifetime mark.

The battle that it would be fighting against is its own Hollywood counterpart Fast X which closed its lifetime in India at 108.83 crores. It would be a touch and go with the action franchise and that further shows how films involving fast cars, bike stunts and aerial actions are a hit at the Indian box office. Audiences like their big screen entertainment to be true blue spectacle and first Fast X and now Mission: Impossible 7 have provided that.

Hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

