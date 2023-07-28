After taking a good start of over 4.50 crores, Barbie managed to hold on well right through the week with even Thursday collections staying over the 2 crores mark. This is nice because the drop was very much under control with weekdays contributing well too, and since the film as it is came without any expectations (at least in India), the results are good enough.

Currently standing at 26 crore*, Barbie has managed to retain screen and shows in the second week as well despite Oppenheimer being the first choice amongst audiences when it comes to Hollywood releases with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arriving as this big Bollywood film for the desi audiences. In the midst of this all, even if Barbie manages to sneak in with 10-15 crores more at the box office then it would be good.

It’s quite surprising to see how Barbie and Oppenheimer have seen such contrasting results in India and overseas. Internationally, Barbie is doing double the business of Oppenheimer whereas in India it’s the latter which is almost triple of that.

This could well be a first in India with such varied outcome of two films belonging to absolutely different genres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

