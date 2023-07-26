It was a good hold on Tuesday for Oppenheimer as 6 crores* more came in. The dip from Monday’s numbers of 7 crores is nominal and also on expected lines. Anything above 5 crores would actually have been good for the film on its fifth day and hence what it has scored actually is relatively comfortable.

Of course, yet again, it’s the advance booking that was done even before the film’s release, which is coming into play since, at premium screens, the shows were already sold out well in advance for the entire weekend. Hence, there is good spillover on the weekdays.

That said, as was the case with Adipurush, the numbers had come down to very low levels during the weekdays (when compared to bumper opening over the weekend), which means anything can happen when a film is not accepted. In the case of Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer, the audience either liked the film or loved it or, in the worst-case scenario found it to be just decent.

No one has disliked the film, and that’s reflected in the steady collections. That has now allowed the film to surpass the 60 crores mark as the numbers stand at 62 crores*. The film is a hit for sure and now it’s the trending during the second weekend which will decide how how much farther will it go from there. Oppenheimer features a tremendous cast with big names like Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and more.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

