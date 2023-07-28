The wave of Barbenheimer is still going strong at the worldwide box office and is set for a rise this weekend. After bringing in superb numbers during the opening weekend, both Barbie and Oppenheimer have maintained a strong momentum even on weekdays and unleashed their respective milestones. In the latest development, Margot Robbie’s musical fantasy has exceeded the $500 million mark; on the other side, Cillian Murphy’s film is coming closer to $300 million.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the Cillian Murphy-led biographical thriller opened to highly positive reviews and has been doing really well with its target audience. The performance so far has been much better than expected and has crossed $250 million in just six days since its release. Speaking of the Greta Gerwig directorial, it continues to enjoy its dream run.

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie has amassed $528.6 million at the worldwide box office as the numbers grew on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Apart from the domestic market, the film is enjoying superbly in overseas, with $291.4 million coming in so far. With the kind of pace it is witnessing, the mark of $600 million is expected to be crossed by the second weekend. As of now, it’s the 6th highest-grossing film of 2023 below The Super Mario Bros Movie ($1.34 billion), Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 ($844.81 million), Fast X ($704.70 million), Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse ($677.23 million) and The Little Mermaid ($560.98 million), as per Box Office Mojo.

Speaking about Oppenheimer, it has collected $265.1 million at the worldwide box office in the first six days. By Friday, the film is expected to hit the $300 million milestone and will again see a spike on Saturday and Sunday. Internationally, it has earned $147.2 million so far.

